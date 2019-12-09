Hicksville Public Schools & Kiwanis Join To Provide Thanksgiving Meals

From Oct. 22, through Nov. 15, students in all nine Hicksville Public School buildings collected food for donation for the Thanksgiving holiday. In the elementary buildings, the initiative was coordinated by the school nurses. In the middle school, the Student Government, under the leadership Janice Fitzgerald and Jennifer Presti, collected the food. And at the high school, the International Outreach Club, under the leadership of Michael Rodway and Russell Garcia and the Helping Hands Club, led by Elizabeth Ryan and Christina Abate, collected the food donations.

The Kiwanis Foundation provided turkeys for 28 families. On Friday, Nov. 22, The Kiwanis members, Charles Montana, Jr. and Razvan Constantinescu, delivered the turkeys to the administration building.

The Hicksville School District buildings and grounds men delivered the boxes of food and turkeys to the families on Monday, Nov. 25. This joint project between the Hicksville School District and the Kiwanis Foundation has been an annual event for more than 25 years.

-Submitted by the Hicksville Public School District