Letter: Support the Bipartisan Climate Solution

Every day, the climate change situation becomes more and more dire. We’ve reached a tipping point where if we don’t act immediately in a big way, we will destroy our planet and ourselves as a result. Americans need to do more than stick their heads in the sand and deny the part humans play in the devastating climate problem. In addition to electing a president in 2020 who makes solving climate change their top priority, citizens can lobby their local representatives to support the Bipartisan Climate Solution (H.R. 763).

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will drive down America’s carbon pollution while unleashing our ingenuity and innovative technology. This policy will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years. By putting a fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas, energy companies, industries and consumers will move toward cleaner, cheaper options. The fee will start low and grow over time.

The money collected from the carbon fee will return to the American people as a carbon dividend. That’s money that goes directly into our pockets each month and helps low and middle income Americans the most. The government will not keep any of the fees collected, but the average American will have an extra $500 each year to spend however they choose.

This policy will also create 2.1 million new jobs and boost economic growth across the country.

Most importantly, as we start to return our environment to a sense of equilibrium, this policy will improve our health and save lives.

This legislation was originally introduced by a bipartisan caucus that recognized that climate change is increasingly hurting Americans. Republicans and Democrats together came up with this solution and it will require the continued support of both parties to pass. Solving climate change is too urgent to get caught up in partisan politics.

Please spread the word about the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019: The Bipartisan Climate Solution (H.R. 763). Write to Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to encourage their support of the bill when it is reintroduced in the Senate. Send them a letter, a postcard or a free fax through faxzero.com, and call them and tweet them. And thank your congressperson if they cosponsored the bill in the House. In New York, this includes Thomas Suozzi (D-03), Kathleen Rice (D-04), Gregory Meeks (D-05), Grace Meng (D-06), Yvette Clarke (D-09), Sean Maloney (D-18) and Joseph Morelle (D-25).

With a problem so large, it feels like the only thing we can do is despair. But the future is in our hands. Learn more about simple, practical things you can do on a local level to take action at citizensclimatelobby.org. And learn more about Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act at energyinnovationact.org.

—Charlotte Hardy

