Hicksville High School Artist Designs District Holiday Card

Congratulations to Hicksville High School junior Isabella Weber, the winner of this year’s Hicksville School District’s Holiday Card Contest. The annual Holiday Card Contest allows Hicksville students to put their creative skills to work in crafting a visual image for the district’s official holiday card. Isabella’s design depicts a cardinal boldly standing out in a wintry backdrop. Eligibility works on a three-year rotation between elementary, middle and high school art students. This year, high school art teachers submitted their top five student entries to Supervisor of Fine Arts Phil Grusenmeyer for review by a consensus of central administrators. Weber’s card was selected amid several impressive choices.

Weber was honored at the December Hicksville Board of Education meeting, where she was presented with a plaque that showcases her award-winning card.