Hicksville Middle School Students Light Up The Holidays

Students in Victor Lam’s Wearable Electronics class at Hicksville Middle School recently created festive pop-up Christmas cards with LED lights to brighten up the holiday season. They created their projects from a circuit design template on card stock, copper tape, small LED lights and a battery.

The Wearable Electronics course introduces students to the tools, materials and techniques necessary to create interactive electronic circuits and embed them in clothing and other things that can be worn or used for a practical purpose.

The course gets students excited about e-textiles (digital fabrics) while broadening their participation in and perceptions of programming. They engage in basic sewing skills and circuit concepts, use conductive thread and stitch out simple circuits. Some past projects created by Lam’s students include glow bots and wearable LED masks and bracelets.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District