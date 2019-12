The Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253 recently held their annual “Support the Troops” night. Donations were collected for packages for service men and women overseas and local homeless veterans in hopes of giving them some joy. Helping pack the boxes were Lodge President Michele Sewitch, Chairperson Laura DiGirolamo, members of the lodge, Girl Scout Brownie volunteers and family members of the military.

-Submitted by the Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253