Girl Scouts Team Up With Long Island Harvest To End Hunger

Girl Scouts of Nassau County recently completed their annual Mags&Munchies…and More program, where Girl Scouts sell a number of products including magazines, candles, and delicious nuts, snacks, and chocolates to friends and family, while developing their business skills.

A component of the Mags&Munchies…and More program is Operation: Stop Hunger on Long Island. Operation: Stop Hunger on Long Island, allows customers to purchase additional products to be donated to Island Harvest, a Long Island-based organization dedicated to ending hunger and reducing food waste on Long Island. Through their collective efforts, Girl Scouts of Nassau County was able to collect 153 cases of nuts, equaling 1,836 cans to be donated. Several Girl Scouts personally delivered the donations to Island Harvest.

Programs such as Operation: Stop Hunger on Long Island allow Girl Scouts to continue in their mission to make the world a better place while simultaneously providing them with hands-on opportunities to learn and grow.

Visit www.gsnc.org/ to learn more about Girl Scouts of Nassau County.

-Submitted by Girls Scouts of Nassau County