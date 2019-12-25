Three Families Adopted By Hicksville Gardens Civic Association

The mission of Hicksville Gardens Civic Association (HGCA) aims to improve the quality of life for the Hicksville community by encouraging community awareness, participation and civic pride.

Thanksgiving is a time when residents remember those in our community who are not as fortunate as they are in celebrating a family meal together on Thanksgiving Day. Through Lee Avenue School, the HGCA was able to help donate a Thanksgiving meal for three families and fill their cupboards for the holiday season. The Community Service committee would like to thank its members for their enormous generosity towards the Thanksgiving Food Drive. It was a huge success.

A special thank you to the Simonello Family for their generous donation and Food Universe for donating three gift cards to purchase a turkey for each family.