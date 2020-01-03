Laughing With Literature

Author David Greenberg entertains Lee Avenue students with lighthearted jokes, while inspiring them to write on their own.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Hicksville’s Lee Avenue School recently welcomed children’s author David Greenberg, who delivered an assembly filled with tongue twisters and lighthearted jokes that covered a myriad of topics familiar to kids. Greenberg, a native of Brooklyn and later Great Neck, gave an engaging presentation in the school gymnasium, joking about teachers, parents and even pets. He had students laughing and reciting some funny poetry, while also providing them with several fun ideas to write about on their own.
Some of Greenberg’s more popular books include Inspire the Desire for Writing (volumes I and II), Super Silly School Poems and The Great School Lunch Rebellion.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District

