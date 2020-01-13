Parker Jewish Institute Builds Collection Of Indian Prayer Books

Indian Cultural Unit offers a new library of religious reading material

Residents and patients of Parker Jewish Institute’s Indian Cultural Unit are further connecting with their customs and traditions at the center thanks to the donation of religious books from the community.

Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit now features a burgeoning collection of prayer books and religious poems. Carefully selected, the books bring residents and patients a sense of spiritual wellness.

In December, Asa’Mai Temple in Hicksville donated seven religious books. And members of a Long Island family recently published, printed and donated 12 small books of religious poetry, in memory of their late father. Sujata Seth, the Marketing Associate at Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit, arranged for the books’ wire-binding, making the texts easy to handle.

In addition, Chinmaya Mission, a Hindu religious and spiritual organization, is collecting books for Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit, fostering the unit’s new library.

“These remarkable donations truly make a difference for residents and patients on their path to wellness at Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit,” said Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker’s president and CEO. “The library of books is just one example of how the unit meets the growing needs of the local South Asian community.”

Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit provides specialized care to the increasing population of East and West Indian older adults in Nassau and Queens. The unit is staffed by Indian physicians, nurses and other associates who are fluent in Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi.

Designed in a completely refurbished space at Parker, the Indian Cultural Unit is adorned with culturally sensitive artwork and décor, providing a sense of warmth, comfort and well being. Fresh, traditional Indian vegetarian cuisine is served daily to meet the dietary needs and preferences of patients, residents and their families. The new library of books is a welcom addition to the unit.