Hicksville Middle School Students Pen Pride In Country

Congratulations to Hicksville Middle School students Maria Croce, Hannah Lee and Dylan Seemargal for their impressive entries into the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition. Seemargal won first place, while Lee and Croce took second and third place, respectively, for VFW Post 3211.



Conducted nationwide, the VFW-sponsored youth essay competition Patriot’s Pen is open to sixth, seventh and eighth grade students through VFW posts throughout the country. Students enter by writing essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “What Makes America Great.”

Hicksville Middle School teacher Kevin Kerley encouraged Seemargal and Lee to submit entries while teacher Joseph Hartig suggested Croce participate. In February, VFW Post 3211 will recognize the students’ accomplishments at a meeting, where Seemargal will read his award-winning essay to veterans, local politicians and community members.