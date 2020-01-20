Registration Underway For 2020 Spring Youth Ice Hockey Program

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Louis Imbroto announced that registration for the Town of Oyster Bay’s 2020 Spring Youth Ice Hockey Program and House League is underway through Jan. 26 at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, with on-site registration available on Sunday, Jan. 26 (8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). The Ice Skating Center is located at 1001 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage.

“Youngsters enrolled in the Town’s Youth Ice Hockey program are given the great opportunity to improve their skating and hockey skills as part of a program that has earned recognition by the National Hockey League for its high level of quality,” Imbroto said. “The Town of Oyster Bay’s Youth Ice Hockey Program is among the best around, with a dedicated coaching staff ready to teach this sport to the many boys and girls enrolled in our program.”

The program is open to girls and boys ages 3 to 16. Individuals interested in registering for the 2020 spring youth ice hockey program must bring a copy of their birth certificate, proof of Town of Oyster Bay residency (tax or utility bill), as well as payment. Check, money order, MasterCard or Visa will be accepted. All registrants must bring these items, even if they have participated in the past. A parent or legal guardian must be present at registration.

The program is held on Sunday mornings, and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Registration fees are as follows:

• 6U: $225 for one child being registered. $175 for each additional child from same family ($325 for non-residents)

• 8U, 10U, 12U and 16U: $350 for one child being registered. $300 for each additional child from same family ($450 for non-residents)

All participants must provide their own equipment, and should have some skating ability. Games will be played at all three town rinks, with game schedules being distributed in February. If you are unable to make these registration dates and would like to sign up for the program, call Buzz Deschamps at 516-433-7465 ext. 8233. Anyone interested in becoming a coach for the Town of Oyster Bay’s Youth Ice Hockey and House League Program, contact the Department of Parks at 516-797-4136.

