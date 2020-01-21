Town Recognizes League Of Women Voters 100th Anniversary

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined the town board in recognizing representatives from the League of Women Voters of East Nassau for the centennial year of the League of Women Voters of New York State.

The 19th Amendment to the constitution, giving American women the right to vote, was officially passed on Aug. 26, 1920. As a result of this, the League of Women Voters was formed to help women take a larger role in public affairs after they won the right to vote. Seneca Falls is considered the birthplace of the women’s right movement and some of its greatest leaders, from Susan B. Anthony to Matilda Joslyn Gage and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, did their pioneering work in the Empire State.

This incredible organization is celebrating several important milestones in its centennial year and are continuing the proud legacy of the women of New York playing an important role in societal change. Saladino and the town board commended the representatives from League of Women Voters of East Nassau, which include Mimi Hirsch of Plainview, Dr. Anne Bailey Watters of Oyster Bay, Judy Sonfield of Cove Neck and Barbara Josepher of Syosset, for their tireless advocacy work and congratulated them on this amazing milestone.

—Submitted by Town of Oyster Bay