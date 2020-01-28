Couples Invited To Renew Wedding Vows On Valentine’s Day

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and new Town Clerk Richard LaMarca invite residents to renew their wedding vows at a group ceremony scheduled for this Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, at Oyster Bay Town Hall. The special ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include free photography and wedding cake for all guests.

“Valentine’s Day is recognized as the most romantic day of the year, and many couples celebrate their wedding anniversaries on this special day,” Saladino said. “We look forward to sharing in this special occasion for our residents looking to renew their marriage vows and declare their endless love for one another.”

The ceremony will take place at Oyster Bay Town Hall, 54 Audrey Ave., in Oyster Bay hamlet. The event is offered free of charge to town residents but reservations are required. Residents interested in renewing their wedding vows should contact the town’s public information office at 516-624-6380. LaMarca also invites residents interested in getting married this Valentine’s Day to have their special ceremony at town hall.

“Couples often select Valentine’s Day to celebrate their relationship,” LaMarca said. “It may be a sentimental choice for couples who had their first date, first kiss, or even engagement on Valentine’s Day. Whatever the reason, this romantic holiday is a popular day for many couples and certainly deserves to be celebrated. We are proud to offer this great alternative to host your wedding ceremony at town hall.”

Those looking to have a civil ceremony performed on Valentine’s Day at town hall should contact the town clerk’s office at 516-624-6333. Couples must obtain a New York State marriage license prior to being married. For more information on obtaining a license, contact the town clerk’s office at 516-624-6335 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com.