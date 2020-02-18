Facing Change Head On

Change can be daunting, especially to those of us who resist. I’m one of those people who has worn the same outfits repeatedly, regardless of whether or not they are fashionable. I have shoes in my closet that have been hiding on the closet shelf since my daughter was an infant. The jacket our daughter gifted me is at least seven Christmases old. Several weeks ago, I mentioned my former desire to remain current and “cool.” Certain items in my closet would reflect otherwise, including the flouncy denim jeans that I purchased 10 years ago in a Manhattan Forever 21. I also have a difficult time parting with things, partially due to sentimentality and partially because I dislike change.

Change can be a good thing, depending on how you look at it. Ridding oneself of items in the closet that no longer serve can be donated to local shelters. A change of scenery, especially when one is undergoing a great deal of stress, can help to change a perspective. Changing one’s attitude towards an old habit can sometimes be liberating.

Change can also feel stressful, as was the case last week. My 7-year old Gateway, which resided in the dining room, had been acting strangely for over two weeks. Last Monday, I noticed a blue glow that emitted from the dining room. I glanced over at my computer, which had been steady-on for hours. I mistakenly thought my computer had updated because it looked like the same blue screen. I didn’t pay much attention to it until the following day, when I attempted to turn on the computer.

That blue light had been what many refer to as a “blue screen of death.” I’m unsure why it happened, but my Gateway was stuck in a loop. This continued for hours, where the computer attempted to repair itself. Each time, the computer defaulted to that intimidating blue screen after failure to auto-repair. I panicked; everything I have, including photos, old columns and memories from at least six years ago were stored in the hard drive. I needed help fast.

The folks at Microsoft Tech Support were somewhat helpful, but without the computer before them, it was almost impossible to figure out the problem. They were able to access my daughter’s computer, where we downloaded a newer version of Windows for reinstallation on the Gateway. The process took forever on my daughter’s older HP, so after two hours of support, I was forced to hang up and call back. The next technician was unsure about proceeding with installation, so he set up a Level 2 technician phone call for the following day. I was already four hours into the process of fixing the computer and no closer to retrieving my data. Change had choked both me and my Gateway.

The following day, Technician Level 2 attempted an install on my Gateway, but a glitch occurred and the technician was unable to complete the process. Several heavy sighs later, I was given an appointment with the Microsoft Store in Roosevelt Field. All I wanted was to retrieve my old files, although Hubby mentioned that once I was able to figure out how to find the data, we would scrap the Gateway and buy a new machine. I breathed a silent prayer to St. Michael, and sat down to dinner, my old pictures and documents still on my mind.

I like to tinker with things, so after dinner, I sat down with the Gateway to figure the issue out on my own. After playing with the C:prompt and reading a little online, I inserted the flash drive with the downloaded Windows 10. The blue screen of death now offered me the possibility of life, with an option to upload the drive’s contents. Hesitantly, I clicked on the box, an icy knot wedged in my throat. Miraculously, Windows 10 uploaded, with every last bit of my data intact.

The former platform that ran on this computer must not have been Windows 10, as the programs appear unfamiliar. I’ve never opened a Word document online, and I’m not quite certain how to save it to the flash drive. One thing is for sure: This change will require me to learn something new, which isn’t so scary and awful. As Eckhart Tolle wisely stated, “Some changes look negative on the surface but you will soon realize that space is being created in your life for something new to emerge.” Well said, ET. Well said.

Patty Servidio is an Anton Media Group contributor.