Regional Water Organization Elects 2020 Board

Hicksville Water District Commissioner William Schuckmann named president

At a recent meeting held by Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA), which consists of water commissioners representing 21 water districts across Nassau and Suffolk Counties and serves more than 625,000 Long Islanders, the association elected its new 2020 board for the term which runs through Dec. 31. The meeting was sponsored by the Carle Place Water District, with Carle Place Water District Commissioners Tim Stellato, Lawrence F. Zaino Jr, and Tal Vacchio serving as hosts.

This year’s 2020 newly elected NSWCA Board commissioners consist of incoming President William Schuckmann of Hicksville Water District, who succeeds outgoing 2019 President Michael F. Rich III of Oyster Bay Water District; 1st Vice President Amanda R. Field of Plainview Water District; 2nd Vice President John F. Coumatos of Bethpage Water District; Secretary Patricia Peterson of Locust Valley Water District; and Treasurer Lawrence F. Zaino Jr. of Carle Place Water District.

“The commissioners from the 21 districts who make up our organization have been elected by voters to represent their best interests in the supply of our water,” Schuckmann said.“Given the great public concern along with the talents and dedication of this new NSWCA Board, I am confident that 2020 will be a successful year meeting the challenges of production and compliance as well as campaigning on behalf of sustainability, conservation and protecting the health of our aquifer. We will continue our efforts to keep the public updated through our ongoing education, including the latest scientific and environmental information.”

For more information about the new 2020 NSWCA board or other related NSWCA matters, contact Jamie Stanco with Progressive Marketing Group, Inc. at jpstanco@pmgstrategic.com or call 631-756-7160.

—Submitted by the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association