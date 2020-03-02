Bloomberg Barrels Into Nassau County

Presidential candidate opens local field office

Presidential candidate hopeful Michael Bloomberg and his Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign recently opened its first Long Island field office in Mineola, which is the campaign’s first New York State field office outside of New York City.

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who have both endorsed Bloomberg for president, were in attendance, along with several community leaders and local supporters, who also came to show support for Bloomberg’s campaign.

“With roughly three million residents, Long Island is a critical battleground in this election. The stakes have never been higher,” John Calvelli, Mike Bloomberg 2020 New York State director, said. “Long Island needs a partner in Washington with a real plan to confront gun safety, climate change and economic development. On all of these issues, Mike has an outstanding record of accomplishment.”

The Mineola field office, located at 210 Old Country Rd., will host canvassing and phone banking events, voter outreach and other community engagement activities ahead of New York State’s Democratic primary on April 28.

“I have been more ready than ever and everybody in this room is ready for some decency, integrity, honesty and somebody who actually wants to make our country better instead of taking it backward,” Kaminsky said. “That is Mike Bloomberg.”

Bellone strongly feels that Bloomberg will be the country’s next president.

“I am confident in that and we need it,” Bellone said. “I don’t have to tell anyone and I’m sure that it’s been said already this is the most consequential election in our lifetime. There is no doubt about it.”

Visit www.events.mikebloomberg.com for information on Mike Bloomberg 2020.

—Additional information provided by the office of Mike Bloomberg