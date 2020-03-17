Hicksville’s Downtown Renaissance

G2D Development Group unveil

s first major development project

The first completed project in downtown Hicksville’s renaissance was recently unveiled by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, his colleagues on the town board and local civic leaders. Located at 35 Broadway in downtown Hicksville, a vacant office building has been transformed by G2D Development Group into 18 new housing opportunities and a work-smart office-sharing space near the Long Island Rail Road’s Hicksville station.

“We celebrate the completion of the first major development project in downtown Hicksville’s renaissance,” Saladino said. “This formerly vacant commercial space has been literally transformed by G2D Development Group and is officially open for business. This transit-oriented development offers what both millennials and empty-nesters desire—a new, mixed-use home near public transportation. I thank G2D Group for investing in downtown Hicksville and our community-at-large. This is only the beginning of amazing things to come for downtown Hicksville.”

A press release stated that Hicksville’s downtown is undergoing a renaissance thanks to the vision of the Saladino administration and a $10 million state award for downtown revitalization. Future projects will support increased access to transportation, improve walkability and attract new housing opportunities. For Eric Alexander, executive director of Vision Long Island and co-chair of Hicksville Downtown Revitalization Committee, this recent unveiling is the first step towards major change in the downtown area. His hope is that these projects, along with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $132 million investment in the Hicksville railroad station, will continue to transform Hicksville into a vibrant downtown for downsizers, empty-nesters, senior citizens and what millennials asked for and what will ideally keep them here on Long Island.

“What a great day in downtown Hicksville to see the first mixed-use building that is part of planned revitalization around the train station area,” Alexander said. “Hicksville Chamber members and civic association leaders have been working collaboratively for a decade to build consensus around well-designed redevelopment that meets the needs of local residents and the downtown area. Kudos to the Town of Oyster Bay and the developer for their leadership in moving this great project forward.”