Assault Arrest

The Second Squad reports on the arrest of a Hicksville man for assault on a police officer that occurred on Thursday, March 5, at 12:45 a.m. in Hicksville. According to detectives, police were called to a residence on Emmet Place for a disturbance.

Upon arrival police found several people including defendant 78-year-old Joel Ferdinand inside 18 Emmet Place. Ferdinand became uncooperative with officers and kicked a box full of bottles towards the officers. For officer safety, officers attempted to handcuff defendant Ferdinand. He began to flail his arms, while making stabbing motions towards the officers with a metal tobacco pipe in his hand and pushed one of the officers into a table causing them to strike their head. The defendant was placed under arrest and transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment. The officer suffered substantial pain and swelling to their head and right hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ferdinand is charged with second-degree assault, menacing a police officer, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Thursday, March 5, at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department