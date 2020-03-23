Assault Arrest

By
Hicksville News Staff
-
0
3
Joel Ferdinand

The Second Squad reports on the arrest of a Hicksville man for assault on a police officer that occurred on Thursday, March 5, at 12:45 a.m. in Hicksville. According to detectives, police were called to a residence on Emmet Place for a disturbance.

Upon arrival police found several people including defendant 78-year-old Joel Ferdinand inside 18 Emmet Place. Ferdinand became uncooperative with officers and kicked a box full of bottles towards the officers. For officer safety, officers attempted to handcuff defendant Ferdinand. He began to flail his arms, while making stabbing motions towards the officers with a metal tobacco pipe in his hand and pushed one of the officers into a table causing them to strike their head. The defendant was placed under arrest and transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment. The officer suffered substantial pain and swelling to their head and right hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ferdinand is charged with second-degree assault, menacing a police officer, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Thursday, March 5, at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

SHARE
Previous articleSBA Offers Disaster Assistance
Hicksville News Staff
Hicksville News has served the community of Hicksville since 1986, acting as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply