Stay Calm And Be Prepared: A Message From Our Publisher

As we enter the uncharted territory of dealing with a pandemic all across our country, I’d like to share with you some of the initiatives I’m working on with my employees to better serve our loyal readers and advertisers. To our loyal readers, we will continue publishing all 16 of our local community editions, and my editorial team will remain engaged in their respective communities, working even closer with all of the elected officials, healthcare professionals and emergency personnel that serve you in order to provide you with the latest, up-to-the-minute information you’ve come to expect from your Anton hometown newspapers and online editions.

I will personally be in contact with state, county and national officials in order to help gather any added information you need to be aware of. To our immensely loyal advertisers, many of whom have been with me for decades, Anton will continue to serve you and your businesses, delivering your valuable messages to our readers in hopes of keeping you profitable during what will be a challenging time for us all.

Will we all need to make changes in our daily lives? It seems so. Will we come out of this even stronger than we were before? I say absolutely. We will rebound by working together as a community, taking care of each other and caring for our family, friends and neighbors. Watch our front page stories in the coming days where you’ll see headlines, such as “Stay Calm” and “Be Prepared.”

Anton is committed to being your source for information and education during this challenging time. I wish you all to be safe and most of all compassionate and calm in the days and weeks ahead.

—Angela Susan Anton