Editorial: It’s For Those Who Need Us

We might not understand it. It might be scary. This is not normal. There are some things in life that we will never know why they happen. There are mysteries and that’s not necessarily a problem. Throughout time, people have tried to understand why bad things happen to good people. The answer is that we don’t know what bad things are.

As America and the rest of the world fights against the coronavirus, we are trying to figure out answers as to why this is happening. But instead of figuring out why, what we need to focus on is the positive.

Positivity and laughs are what unites a society. It’s what gets everyone through the worst of times, and that’s what we need more of. We need to look at things in a positive light, as bad as they might seem.

The world is coming together for the first time in not just decades, but centuries. From the coast of the Pacific ocean to the shores of the Mediterranean and beyond, people in the world are fighting the same battle. Never before has the world come together to save people like we are seeing now. This is the sign of a new era, an era in which we are one.

The world as we know it has changed. Age does not matter. What matters is that we are uniting and sacrificing our daily habits for those who have sacrificed their entire lives for us. We are uniting to save all people.

This is the time to give back. Some of us, including myself, at times do not understand why we are doing what we are doing. We lack an understanding as to why our lives need to change all of a sudden. It’s a scary time. But what we have to keep in mind is that as we fight this virus that might not affect us personally, we are coming together as one, and that is bigger than ourselves. We can no longer afford to be as selfish as we have been for too long.

This is a time of unity. It is a time when the elderly should know that we as a society are protecting them. We do care about our elders more than ever before. This is what is stated in the Bible and that is what we, both secular and observant, are following. Your religion and your background does not matter anymore in this fight. What matters is that we are going to unite and moreover, persevere as one.

The fight against the coronavirus is evil. But what we are doing collectively as a society should be all the more encouraging for those who have compromised immune systems and for those who are in their later years. While many people are struggling right now, the important thing to know is that we are together in this battle. From sea to shining sea, we will prevail. We will fight the ultimate fight as one.

But it is important to realize that worse things have happened in the world and the fact that we are coming together for this in order to save our elderly truly shows the growth in our society in the 21st century. And that itself should be a win for the world.

—Joseph Wolkin

