Hicksville Athletic Center Programs Postponed

Public health threat impacts town programs and events

In light of current restrictions and conditions imposed by the Federal and State government due to the imminent public health threat, the Town of Oyster Bay has postponed until further notice spring fitness and sports programs at its Hicksville Athletic Center, all of which were scheduled to begin this month.

The programs postponed until further notice are as follows:

Fitness Programs including ballroom dancing, cardio kickboxing, pilates, yoga and Zumba

Sports Programs including badminton, basketball and both sessions of volleyball

Residents can visit www.oysterbaytown.com for more information and updates on the latest town facility closures and program cancellations. Cancelled programs will be look to be rescheduled at a later date, if at all possible. Additionally, residents are encouraged to stay in contact with the town through its new ‘Town Hall at Home’ online portal, available through the town website.