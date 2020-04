Nassau County Food Pantries

Feed My Sheep Food Pantry at SDA Church

211 Jericho Tpke. Old Westbury

Phone Number: 910-431-3005

Hours: First Sunday of the month, 2 to 4 p.m.;

Third Thursday of the month, 6 to 8 p.m.

Click here to read our Food For Those in Need feature.

St. Brigid’s

75 Post Ave. Westbury

Phone Number: 516-334-0021, ext.327

Hours: Monday, 6 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.

Lutheran Social Service of New York

311 Uniondale Ave., Uniondale

Phone number: 516-483-3240

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridayj, 9 a.m. to noon

E Joy Community Resource Center, Inc.

56 Orchard St., Roslyn Heights

Phone Number: 516-484-0049

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon.

Shelter Rock Church Food Pantry

65 Hight St., Manhasset

Phone Number: 516-627-2270

Hours: Tuesday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter Of Alcantara Parish Social Ministry

1327 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington

Phone Number: 516-883-0365

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon; 1 to 4 p.m.

St. Aloysius Church

592 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck

Phone Number: 516-829-8343

Hours: Every other Saturday, 8:30 to 10:15 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Outreach

235 Glen St. Glen Cove,

Phone Number: 516-676-5586

Hours: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glen Cove After 3 Pantry

70 Forest Ave. Glen Cove,

Phone Number: 516-671-4600

Hours: Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hours of operation vary, call ahead.

St. Boniface

145 Glen Ave., Sea Cliff

Phone Number: 516-676-0676

Hours: Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Our Lady Of Mercy

500 South Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville

Phone Number: 516-931-1306

Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the last Saturday of the month (call for date) 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

St. Martin Of Tours/St. Vincent De Paul

208 Broadway, Bethpage

Phone Number: 516-931-7332

Hours: Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m.

St. Kilian Outreach

140 Elisabeth St. Farmingdale,

Phone Number: 516-756-9656

Hours: Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.to 12 p.m.

St. Bernard’s Parish Social Ministry

3100 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown

Phone Number: 516-731-6074

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. New Clients Only: Call to schedule an appointment and bring proof of address

Due to COVID-19 and the ever-changing situation, all hours of operation are subject to change. Please call location ahead of time to confirm food pick-up is possible.