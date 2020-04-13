Hicksville Public Schools Launches New Mobile App

Hicksville Public Schools recently announced the launch of its new mobile app. What is a mobile app? An app, short for “application,” is a type of software for digital devices that allows the user to perform specific tasks. The district is using its new app for mobile devices to keep parents and community members informed of news and important announcements, including the most frequently requested information respondents told the district they wanted on its Community Communications Survey launched back in November 2019.

These categories include: Staff Directories, Menus, Late Buses, ScholarChip and athletics. The app also contains a direct link for parents to be connected to the Parent Portal, Twitter, forms, the Parent Center, school closings, Communications (who to contact), news, resources and settings.

The new district app is the result of a comprehensive audit of the district’s communications services and the launch of several new communications initiatives by the office of public information.

The district’s new mobile app can be downloaded free from the App Store or Google Play—search “Hicksville Public Schools.”

—Submitted by the Hicksville Public School District