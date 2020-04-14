Veterans Affairs

VFW Opposes VA decision to Eliminate 48-hour Review Period for Claims

VFW National Commander William “Doc” Schmitz called it “despicable” and “inconceivable” that Department of Veteran Affairs Undersecretary for Benefits Dr. Paul Lawrence intends to eliminate the accredited veterans service officer (VSO) 48-hour review period for claims effective April 30.

“The VFW strongly opposes the repeal of the 48-hour period in reviewing VA decisions for accuracy, as this is a final quality control check that we perform on behalf of our veterans to ensure that their rating decisions are correct for the first time,” said Schmitz.

VSOs have the opportunity and the responsibility to review proposed VA rating decisions to ensure that all claimed conditions have been addressed and properly adjudicated prior to VA finalizing its rating decision and sending notification to the veteran. For decades, VA has allowed VSOs 48-hour to review the applicable laws and regulations that were applied to the claim. During this time, VSO representatives can go back to VA to seek corrections before each claim goes to promulgation. This quality review allows VSOs give the claim an independent quality control check before it is reviewed by VA and undergoes VA’s internal quality review process.

COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments and Small Business Assistance

Veterans are not alone in facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 outbreak, and thankfully there is relief coming. Veteran-run small business and VFW Posts will be eligible for some economic relief for some employees of those business through the Small Business Administration. Additionally, veterans and survivors who do not file taxes because they rely on VA benefits are eligible for the economic stimulus checks due in a few weeks. However, there is uncertainty on whether such individuals will need to submit information to the IRS before being able to receive the stimulus checks. The VFW and bi-partisan group of senators have implored Secretary Mnuchin to waive unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for those veterans and survivors. Watch the Hicksville News for updates.

COVID-19-Related Debt Assistance and Deadlines for Claims

Veterans impacted by COVID-19 are eligible for temporary debt relief from the VA Debt Management Center (DMC). If you are affected and need temporary financial relief, contact DMC at 1-800-827-0648 to request assistance. President Trump recently announced that he will direct Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie to take further measures to address issues with deadlines for claims and debt collections amidst the COVID-19 public health crisis. We are monitoring developments on both issues, but urge our members to maintain communication with their service officers. Please keep your service officer informed if you are unable to attend a compensation and pension (C&P) exam, and please contact the C&P examiner to reschedule your appointment.

Multiple VHA Facilities Inspected by OIG During Pandemic

VA’s Office of inspector General (OIG)) made unannounced visits to more than 237 facilities throughout the nation to inspect VHA’s COVID-19 screening processes and pandemic readiness last week. A report released on March 26, detailed the findings of those visits. OIG hopes these findings will assist VHA leaders in their awareness of the facilities’ emergency status and preparedness during the pandemic.

VA Changing Rules for Electronic Sharing

VA is changing the rules for electronic sharing via the Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE). Beginning April 17, the VA will be able to seamlessly and securely share electronic health information with non-VA community providers treating veterans unless they opt out. VA has also recently released a new online option for veterans to manage their VHIE sharing options in My Health Vet. There is no deadline for veterans to change their sharing options and they may do so at any time before or after April 17.

Do You Use a Military Pharmacy?

If so, there may be a temporary limitations that result in a decrease of service or closure at your pharmacy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to maintain the safety of patients and personnel, you may have to temporarily switch your prescription to TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery or to a TRICARE network Pharmacy.