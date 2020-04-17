Hicksville Public Schools Best Communities For Music Education

For the fifth consecutive year, Hicksville Public Schools has been designated as a “Best Communities for Music Education” by The NAMM Foundation. Now in its 21st year, the designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in their efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“We are incredibly proud to have received this recognition for the fifth year on a row,” explained Mr. Chad Wyman, Hicksville Public School’s Supervisor of Fine Arts. “Our students and teachers work so hard each and every day, and I know this means a great deal to them. What’s even better is the fact that this is a community honor that could not have been achieved without the support of our board of education, parents, and Hicksville families alike.”

According to The NAMM Foundation (www.nammfoundation.org), a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants with approximately 10,400 members around the world: “Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. After two years of music education, research found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores that their less-involved peers, and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically-trained children that in those without music training.”

Congratulations to Wyman and the district’s outstanding music students and teachers on its now 5x national recognition for Hicksville Public School’s music program.

—Submitted by the Hicksville Public School District