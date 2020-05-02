Hicksville Student Violinist Makes A Name For Herself

Lee Avenue Elementary School student-musician Grace Cho was selected as concertmistress of the Hicksville School District’s Elementary All-District Orchestra, an annual concert that combines the talents of all seven elementary schools into a 100-plus-member orchestra.

Cho’s outstanding scores at last spring’s New York State School Music Association Spring adjudication festival earned her seats in the Nassau Music Educators Association All-County Festival and her selection to participate in the Long Island String Festival Orchestra.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District