Hicksville High School Students Honor Health Heroes

“My mom, sister and I were discussing how much work the frontline workers are doing—that they have been risking their lives to keep us safe—and we wanted to thank them,” said Rohan Manjrekar, a sophomore at Hicksville High School (HHS).

So last month, he and his sister Rhea, a 2017 HHS graduate, and their friends decided to do something to express their thanks and gratitude to the workers they described as our “Health Heroes.”

“We put together 300 snack bags with personalized thank you notes and delivered them to the Nassau County Police Department, NYU Winthrop and Mercy Medical Center.”

The Manjrekar siblings subsequently raised more than $500 through family and friends.

“We will be making 250 additional snack bags filled with cookies, chips, and personalized notes to continue to support our Health Heroes.”

—Submitted by the Hicksville Public School District