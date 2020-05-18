Hicksville Residents Named LuHi Alumni Of The Year

Long Island Lutheran Middle & High School (LuHi) recently honored Hicksville residents Lori and Jim Mason, (Class of 1972, and 1971, respectively) along with James Farrell and Roy Labrador as the 2020 Alumni of the Year during the LuHi weekly virtual Chapel service. Since 1993, this annual award has recognized those who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievements, commitment to their churches and communities, and continued involvement at LuHi. The awards were delivered to honorees a week before the Chapel service and each honoree sent in a recorded video to address the student body.



LuHi’s Applied Christianity class included the awards piece into the Chapel service. Honorees used the school year theme of Light and the scripture for the day as part of the theme of their acceptance speeches.

Lori and Jim came from different towns and different faiths, but they made their connection at LuHi. Lori was into sports-basketball, field hockey, softball. She also sang in the choir and was the school store manager. Jim helped build the first portable stage at LuHi and was the school store manager for two years. While at LuHi, Jim’s love for photography grew as he learned from Roger Ressmeyer ‘71, LuHi alumnus who would become a world-renowned photographer.

Both Masons attended Concordia College in Bronxville. Jim went on to work as a foreign exchange broker for 27 years. He retired as a senior VP in 1997 and then went on to work for GEICO for another 15 years. Lori went on to graduate from Mercy College and worked for Nassau BOCES for 27 years as a physical therapist assistant, treating physically challenged children.

Their son Keith graduated from LuHi in 1997 where he also met his wife, Katy Nee ’99. They have brought two grandchildren to the family, where the oldest has enjoyed LuHi Summer Camp for the past two years.

Jim and Lori agree, “(LuHi) is our extended family. We have made so many new friends over the past 50+ years. We really love working with Jane Lottes and her development team.” On a sweet, historical side note, Jim and Lori started the first homecoming reception in the mansion courtyard around 1980 which has grown into the largest alumni event the school hosts each year.

Both Masons are both active at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview where they are involved in choir, church council(VP and Pres), ushering, altar guild and directing church dinners throughout the church year.

-Submitted by Long Island Lutheran Middle & High School