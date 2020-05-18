United Way COVID-19 Fund Receives $75,000 From National Grid

United Way of Long Island’s “UNITED TOGETHER: A Response Fund For COVID-19” recently launched with contributions from leading supporters including a $75,000 gift from National Grid, which has offices in Hicksville. The funding is enabling the nonprofit to take immediate and continued action as well as act as a source of support to provide relief to thousands of Long Islanders in their time of need. As many families are experiencing unexpected financial hardship, the fund provides direct emergency financial assistance to help meet critical needs of food and household essentials.

“Due to the action from companies like National Grid, we have already helped over 4,000 Long Islanders who have been unemployed or furloughed due to the effects of COVID-19,” United Way of Long Island President/CEO Theresa A. Regnante said. “This generous contribution is ensuring that we can continue to help families, now and in the future, afford basic necessities while they are not receiving a paycheck.”

“National Grid has been a proud supporter of United Way of Long Island for decades. We are committed to helping Long Islanders during this very difficult time and we are pleased to support the critical work of United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts,” National Grid President John Bruckner said.

Interested philanthropic partners should contact United Way of Long Island’s President & CEO, Theresa Regnante at tregnante@unitedwayli.org or 631-940-3701, or Chief Development Officer Craig Fligstein at craig@unitedwayli.org or 631-940-3752.

Leading funders of UNITED TOGETHER: A Response Fund For COVID-19 include Bank of America, New York Jets, Rauch Foundation, National Grid, M&T Bank, The Countess Moira Charitable Foundation, PSEG Long Island, The AmerisourceBergen Foundation, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, MSC Industrial Supply Co., Northville Industries, RXR, People’s United Community Foundation, Esquire Bank, National Grid Foundation, The Randi & Clifford Lane Foundation, City National Bank, GEICO, Island Outreach Foundation, Wells Fargo, United Way Worldwide, TriState Capital Bank, CVS Health, Deloitte, Iroquois Gas Transmission System, King Kullen Grocery Co., Sunshine Foundation, UPS, CNA, Philadelphia Insurance, Utica National Insurance Group, Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW, ACIT, Brookhaven National Lab/Brookhaven Science Associates, CHUBB, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Long Island Federation of Labor, LECSA, New Empire Group, Ltd., Transervice Logistics Inc., and Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock.

Visit www.unitedwayli.org/unitedtogetherfund to learn more about UNITED TOGETHER: A Response Fund for COVID-19.

—Submitted by United Way of Long Island