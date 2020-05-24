Legislator Volunteers At Hicksville Island Harvest Pop-Up Distribution Center

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined local volunteers on Tuesday, May 12, to assist Island Harvest during a food distribution event in Hicksville. The pop-up distribution center is part of the nonprofit organization’s ongoing efforts to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Island Harvest has been a key partner in Nassau County’s ongoing efforts to provide residents with essential resources during these challenging times,” Drucker said. “We were all delighted to roll up our sleeves and lend a hand in support of their outstanding work.”

Visit www.islandharvest.org to learn more about resources provided by Island Harvest or to make a donation.

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Arnold Drucker