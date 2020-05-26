Hicksville High School-Graduation Is On

Hicksville High School (HHS) is pleased to announce that it will hold a Commencement Ceremony on June 27 at 9 a.m. To accomplish the graduation, the high school will use a hybrid ceremony comprised of a virtual ceremony and vehicle processional. The Class of 2020 will have the opportunity to wear their caps and gowns, receive their diplomas, and have photos taken in front of the high school.

“It is important that we provide our seniors with a graduation ceremony,” Principal Raymond Williams said. “They have worked diligently to reach this milestone and we want our students to feel as proud of themselves as we are.”

The community can safely watch the ceremony from their homes at 9 a.m. with a link posted before the event on the district and HHS websites. Graduation 2020 will feature pre-recorded speeches by board of education representatives Kevin Carroll and Carla Hoene, Superintendent Marianne Litzman, Williams and Class of 2020 Valedictorian Sejal Gupta, who will be attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall, and Salutatorian Alaha Nasari, who will be attending Harvard in the fall.

For the vehicle procession portion of the ceremony, the members of the Class of 2020 will be notified of a specific time for the line up of vehicles at a location that begins in the high school parking lot. The graduating seniors will move in the vehicle processional to the bus circle at the front of the high school to receive their diplomas. They will continue along the circle to a photo location where a photographer from Lifetouch will take an official photo of each graduate with Williams, Litzman and a member of the board of education.

In case of rain on Saturday, June 27, the vehicle processional only will be moved to Sunday, June 28. Rain or shine, the virtual graduation will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 9 a.m.

Also in the works is a video compilation for the members of the Class of 2020. Students are being asked to upload information for a personal slide that will be assembled into a keepsake video. A link to the completed video will be posted to the district and HHS websites for viewing.

Congratulations to Hicksville High School’s Class of 2020.

—Submitted by the Hicksville Public School District