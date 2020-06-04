Drive-In Movies Return To Town of Oyster Bay For First Time In 22 Years

Pop-Up theaters from North Shore to South Shore

Home of the Westbury Drive-In, the last drive-in movie theater on Long Island, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board recently announced the return of drive-in movies for the first time in more than 22 years. Free pop-up theaters will offer drive-in experiences to residents only for five straight weeks, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on May 28.

“Everyone loves a good comeback story, and everyone loves the movies,” Saladino said. “For the first time in two decades, drive-in movies will return to the Town of Oyster Bay for families and seniors to watch great Hollywood hits from the comfort of their own car while taking in the summer breeze. Join us at these pop-up drive-in movie theaters and take these rare opportunities sit back, relax and enjoy the show.”

The following movies are playing at a pop-up theater near you beginning at dusk:

Thursday, June 4 at TOBAY Beach in Massapequa: Solo: A Star Wars Story

at TOBAY Beach in Massapequa: Solo: A Star Wars Story Tuesday, June 9 at Ellsworth Allen Park in Farmingdale: Onward

at Ellsworth Allen Park in Farmingdale: Onward Thursday, June 11 at Fireman’s Field in Oyster Bay: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

at Fireman’s Field in Oyster Bay: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Tuesday, June 16 at Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa: Thor: The Dark World

at Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa: Thor: The Dark World Thursday, June 18 at Broadway Commons in Hicksville: E.T.

at Broadway Commons in Hicksville: E.T. Tuesday, June 23 at Ellsworth Allen Park in Farmingdale: Jumanji: The Next Level

at Ellsworth Allen Park in Farmingdale: Jumanji: The Next Level Thurs., June 25 at TOBAY Beach in Massapequa: Grease

Vehicles will be admitted to the parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 7 p.m. the day of the event. For the safety of all residents, moviegoers must remain in their cars. To maintain social distancing, every other parking spot will be off-limits to vehicles. Portable restroom facilities will be on-site. Movies are subject to change and will be held weather permitting. Call 516-797-7925 for updated information.

Moviegoers are asked to consider donating a nonperishable food item upon arrive at the drive-in. All donations will benefit Island Harvest Food Bank.