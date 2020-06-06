Nassau Honors Fallen Heroes With Memorial Day Car Parade

Memorial Day in 2020 was much different than ever before. No large parades could take place, but Nassau County Executive Laura Curran wanted to do something special for our nation’s fallen heroes.

Curran organized a massive car parade on May 25, starting in the parking lot of NYCB Live at Nassau Coliseum before turning east on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, left on Merrick Avenue and then right on Park Boulevard before concluding at the Veterans Memorial at Eisenhower Park.

The parade last for more than a half hour, with dozens upon dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles taking to the streets, decorated in American flags, honking their horns and paying their respects to America’s heroes on this Memorial Day.

“We know we are celebrating differently this year and it’s not the same,” Curran said just a few moments after placing a wreath at the memorial plaza. “This is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The greatest generation came together with our allies to defeat the embodiment of evil. It is so important that we take this time to honor those who have died to protect our precious freedoms.”

U.S. Congressman Peter King (R—Seaford) joined Curran at Eisenhower Park for the car parade.

“It’s truly an honor to be here today to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our nation,” King said. “It’s a great way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Ralph Esposito, director of veteran services for Nassau County, was in tears as he witnessed the start of the car parade before veterans began playing “Taps.”

“This is very important for us,” Esposito said. “It’s a little different from what we normally do, but this is something we had to do, no matter what. Our commanders from all American Legions and VFWs are here, with Vietnam vets, Korean War vets, disabled vets and all of the different veterans organizations. We never, ever should forget the guys that gave it all for us. They did it all for America.”

Visit www.longislandweekly.com to see more images from the 2020 Memorial Day car parade.