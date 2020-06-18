Hicksville High School Chamber Singers Named National Finalists

Congratulations to the Hicksville High School Chamber Singers, who were recently named one of only eight national finalists in the high school division of The American Prize choral competition.

Back in February, the 27-member Chamber Singers group and the school’s Concert Choir were named semifinalists in the competition. Both groups are led by Hicksville High School choral director Michelle Shmuel.

“Being named a finalist is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the students in the choral program,” said Shmuel, who submitted extensive video footage from past performances as well as descriptions of both the Chamber Singers and Concert Choir. “We are flattered to be selected amongst such talented ensembles from across the nation! This news has been such an honor, and it means so much as we are all struggling to find positivity during these difficult times! We are missing the bonds, relationships and emotions music making encourages.”

The American Prize is a series of new, nonprofit national competitions in the performing arts providing cash awards, professional adjudication and regional, national and international recognition for the best recorded performances by ensembles and individuals at the professional, college/university, church, community and secondary school levels. Awards are administered by Hat City Music Theater Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Danbury, Connecticut.

“The Chamber Singers ensemble has grown tremendously throughout the years,” said Hicksville High School senior and Chamber Singers president Rachel Samuel. “National recognition for the group’s dedication to choral performance is not only an accomplishment for current Chamber Singers, but also for alumni who have paved the way to make the ensemble what it is today. I’m so honored to share this achievement with such a talented group of musicians.”

Winners of The American Prize awards are expected to be announced before the official end of the 2019-20 school year.

Submitted by the Hicksville Public School District