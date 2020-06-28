The Numbers Are In

School districts across the county release school budget results

Hicksville Public Schools

Proposed Budget Passed: $140,041,865

Yes: 3,230 No: 1,497

Proposition No. 2:

Use of 2017-18 Capital Reserve – Passes

Yes: 3,250 No: 1,303

Proposition No. 3:

Gregory Museum – Passes

Yes: 3,081 No: 1,303

Irene Carlomusto (1,704) was elected to fill Kevin Carroll’s board seat. Chris Amato (3,278) and Sunita Manjrekar (3,349) were reelected to their seats; Mary D’Antonio (3,531) was elected to the library trustee seat.

Massapequa School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $207,765,646

Yes: 6,536 No: 3,485

Incumbent board members Gary Baldinger (6,489) and Cher LePre (5,450) were reelected to their seats.

Plainedge Union Free School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $95,375,818

Yes: 2,617 No: 925

Proposition No. 2:

Capital Expenditure – Passes

Yes: 2,972 No: 1,130

Proposition No. 3:

Capital Security Expenditure – Passes

Yes: 3,161 No: 1,041

Incumbents Catherine Flanagan (3,196) and Sonny Spagnuolo (3,092) were reelected to their seats.

Mineola Union Free School District

The school budget passed with

2,803 residents voting yes while 953

residents voted no

Board of Education trustees:

Ballantyne-Mannion: 2,711 votes.

Talty: 2,732 votes. Both ran unopposed.

Garden City Union Free School District

The school budget was passed:

$120,913,141

Yes: 3,245 No: 1,360

Proposition No. 2:

Capital Reserve use – Passes

Yes: 3,373 No: 999

Matthew Wakeham, who received

3,718 votes ran unopposed for an open seat.

Floral Park/Bellerose Union Free School District

The school budget passed with

2,293 residents voting yes while 1,150 residents voted no

Capital Reserve passed with 2,561

residents voting yes while 847

residents voted no

Board of Education trustee:

Trentacoste received 2,589 votes and

ran unopposed.

Herricks Union Free School District

The school budget passed with

3,116 residents voting yes while 1,808 residents voted no

Board of Education seats:

Gounaris received 3,271 votes

Arora received 1,270 votes.

19 write-ins.

Ratra received 1,233 votes while

Zanetti received 3,205 votes.

13 write ins.

New Hyde Park/Garden City Park Union Free School District

The school budget passed with

1,485 residents voting yes while 777 residents voted no

Tara Notine and James Reddan won their seats.

Sewanhaka Union Free School District

The school budget passed with 8,439 residents voting yes while 3,966 residents voted no

Manhasset Union Free School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $100,659,820

Yes: 2,833 No: 1,089

Members of the Board of Education (for one seat):

Patricia Aitken: 2,350

Evan Mandery: 1,384

Patricia Aitken is elected to the board

Manhasset Public Library Trustee (for one seat):

Donald T. O’Brien (elected, ran unopposed): Votes: 2,755

Great Neck Union Free School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $241,395,571

Yes: 3,709 No: 1,894

Proposition No. 2:

Library Budget – Passes

Yes: 3,592 No: 1,788

Proposition No. 3:

Board of Education Seats

Seat No. 1 – Rebecca Sassouni

Rebecca Sassouni – 4,071

John Jahng – 1,131

Seat No. 2 – Jeffrey Shi

Jeffrey Shi – 4,048

Port Washington Union Free School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $163,215,663

Yes: 4,756 No: 1,901

Board of Trustees: Elect two:

Julie Epstein: 4,068

Rachel Gilliar: 3,697

Roslyn Union Free School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $115,330,236

Yes: 1,808 No: 678

Clifford Saffron (1,992) and Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy (2,054) ran unopposed and were elected; A proposition passed (1,792-660), authorizing the of five replacement buses.

Levittown Public Schools

Proposed Budget Passed: $227,400,000

Yes: 5,337 No: 2,203

Board of Education (three seats):

Incumbents Dillon Cain (4,163 votes), Jennifer Messina (5,463 votes) and Michael Pappas (5,194 votes) were each reelected. David Finn and Steven Schwartz lost with 1,709 and 1,570 votes, respectively.

Proposition No. 2:

Capital Reserve – Passed

Yes: 5,531 No: 1,923

Syosset School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $241,639,245

Yes: 4,105

No: 1,967

Board of Education (three seats)

Incumbents Carol Cheng (3,704 votes) and Anna Levitan (3,856 votes) were reelected, with Susan Falkove (3,806 votes) winning the final seat. Brian Greco (3,674) fell just shy of being elected.

Proposition No. 2:

Capital Reserve – Passed

Yes: 4,189 No: 1,729

Seaford School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $73,005,631

Yes: 2,386 No: 1,211

Board of Education (two seats):

Incumbents Natalie Pedisich (1,860 votes) and Stacie Stark (2,162 votes) were reelected. Robert Zafonte Jr. lost with 1,423 votes.

Proposition No. 2:

Library Budget – Passed

Yes: 2,567 votes

Wantagh School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $81,200,000

Yes: 2,048 No: 753

Board of Education (two seats):

Tara Cassidy (1,715 votes) and incumbent Adam Fisher (1,509 votes) were elected. Incumbent Elizabeth Guber (1,336 votes) lost the election.

Library Vote:

Yes: 2,145 No: 612

Library Trustee:

Kurt Faraczek (2,277 votes) ran unopposed.

Carle Place School District

Proposition 1: the 2020-21 school budget passed. 1,479 to 600

Proposition 2: to establish a capital reserve passed. 1,514 to 535

Proposition 3: to transfer funds from the repair reserve passed. 1,648 to 408.

In the board of education race, John DiFrisco (1,388) and Christine Aguilar (1,376) won board seats. Incumbent board Vice President Anthony Bulzomi (990) lost his seat.

Westbury School District

Voters passed Proposition 1 (the 2020-21 budget) by 1,356 to 662.

In the board of education race to fill two seats, incumbents Robin L. Bolling (1,282) and Rodney A. Caines (1,216) beat out Karin B. Campbell (592) and Sherley Cadet (503).

Farmingdale School District

Proposed Budget Passed: $173,076,607

Yes: 4,591 No: 2,873

Proposition No. 2:

Authorization to expend $5,000,000 from the Building and Facilities Capital Reserve Fund for bathroom renovations at various schools – Passes

Yes: 5,307 No: 2,144

Proposition No. 3:

Authorization to expend $350,000 from the Building and Facilities Capital Reserve Fund for energy performance contract improvements – Passes

Yes: 5,289 No: 2,159

The Farmingdale Youth Council Budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year was also approved.

Yes 4,818 No: 2.596

Ralph Vincent Morales (5,812) and Arlene Soete (5,700) were reelected to their seats for a three-year term. Laurie Rozakis (6,357) was also re-elected to the library board.