The Numbers Are In

School districts across the county release school budget results
Hicksville Public Schools
Proposed Budget Passed: $140,041,865
Yes: 3,230 No: 1,497
Proposition No. 2:
Use of 2017-18 Capital Reserve – Passes
Yes: 3,250 No: 1,303
Proposition No. 3:
Gregory Museum – Passes
Yes: 3,081 No: 1,303
Irene Carlomusto (1,704) was elected to fill Kevin Carroll’s board seat. Chris Amato (3,278) and Sunita Manjrekar (3,349) were reelected to their seats; Mary D’Antonio (3,531) was elected to the library trustee seat.
Massapequa School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $207,765,646
Yes: 6,536 No: 3,485
Incumbent board members Gary Baldinger (6,489) and Cher LePre (5,450) were reelected to their seats.
Plainedge Union Free School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $95,375,818
Yes: 2,617 No: 925
Proposition No. 2:
Capital Expenditure – Passes
Yes: 2,972 No: 1,130
Proposition No. 3:
Capital Security Expenditure – Passes
Yes: 3,161 No: 1,041
Incumbents Catherine Flanagan (3,196) and Sonny Spagnuolo (3,092) were reelected to their seats.
Mineola Union Free School District
The school budget passed with
2,803 residents voting yes while 953
residents voted no
Board of Education trustees:
Ballantyne-Mannion: 2,711 votes.
Talty: 2,732 votes. Both ran unopposed.
Garden City Union Free School District
The school budget was passed:
$120,913,141
Yes: 3,245 No: 1,360
Proposition No. 2:
Capital Reserve use – Passes
Yes: 3,373 No: 999
Matthew Wakeham, who received
3,718 votes ran unopposed for an open seat.
Floral Park/Bellerose Union Free School District
The school budget passed with
2,293 residents voting yes while 1,150 residents voted no
Capital Reserve passed with 2,561
residents voting yes while 847
residents voted no
Board of Education trustee:
Trentacoste received 2,589 votes and
ran unopposed.
Herricks Union Free School District
The school budget passed with
3,116 residents voting yes while 1,808 residents voted no
Board of Education seats:
Gounaris received 3,271 votes
Arora received 1,270 votes.
19 write-ins.
Ratra received 1,233 votes while
Zanetti received 3,205 votes.
13 write ins.
New Hyde Park/Garden City Park Union Free School District
The school budget passed with
1,485 residents voting yes while 777 residents voted no
Tara Notine and James Reddan won their seats.
Sewanhaka Union Free School District
The school budget passed with 8,439 residents voting yes while 3,966 residents voted no
Manhasset Union Free School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $100,659,820
Yes: 2,833 No: 1,089
Members of the Board of Education (for one seat):
Patricia Aitken: 2,350
Evan Mandery: 1,384
Patricia Aitken is elected to the board
Manhasset Public Library Trustee (for one seat):
Donald T. O’Brien (elected, ran unopposed): Votes: 2,755
Great Neck Union Free School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $241,395,571
Yes: 3,709 No: 1,894
Proposition No. 2:
Library Budget – Passes
Yes: 3,592 No: 1,788
Proposition No. 3:
Board of Education Seats
Seat No. 1 – Rebecca Sassouni
Rebecca Sassouni – 4,071
John Jahng – 1,131
Seat No. 2 – Jeffrey Shi
Jeffrey Shi – 4,048
Port Washington Union Free School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $163,215,663
Yes: 4,756 No: 1,901
Board of Trustees: Elect two:
Julie Epstein: 4,068
Rachel Gilliar: 3,697
Roslyn Union Free School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $115,330,236
Yes: 1,808 No: 678
Clifford Saffron (1,992) and Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy (2,054) ran unopposed and were elected; A proposition passed (1,792-660), authorizing the of five replacement buses.
Levittown Public Schools
Proposed Budget Passed: $227,400,000
Yes: 5,337 No: 2,203
Board of Education (three seats):
Incumbents Dillon Cain (4,163 votes), Jennifer Messina (5,463 votes) and Michael Pappas (5,194 votes) were each reelected. David Finn and Steven Schwartz lost with 1,709 and 1,570 votes, respectively.
Proposition No. 2:
Capital Reserve – Passed
Yes: 5,531 No: 1,923
Syosset School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $241,639,245
Yes: 4,105
No: 1,967
Board of Education (three seats)
Incumbents Carol Cheng (3,704 votes) and Anna Levitan (3,856 votes) were reelected, with Susan Falkove (3,806 votes) winning the final seat. Brian Greco (3,674) fell just shy of being elected.
Proposition No. 2:
Capital Reserve – Passed
Yes: 4,189 No: 1,729
Seaford School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $73,005,631
Yes: 2,386 No: 1,211
Board of Education (two seats):
Incumbents Natalie Pedisich (1,860 votes) and Stacie Stark (2,162 votes) were reelected. Robert Zafonte Jr. lost with 1,423 votes.
Proposition No. 2:
Library Budget – Passed
Yes: 2,567 votes
Wantagh School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $81,200,000
Yes: 2,048 No: 753
Board of Education (two seats):
Tara Cassidy (1,715 votes) and incumbent Adam Fisher (1,509 votes) were elected. Incumbent Elizabeth Guber (1,336 votes) lost the election.
Library Vote:
Yes: 2,145 No: 612
Library Trustee:
Kurt Faraczek (2,277 votes) ran unopposed.
Carle Place School District
Proposition 1: the 2020-21 school budget passed. 1,479 to 600
Proposition 2: to establish a capital reserve passed. 1,514 to 535
Proposition 3: to transfer funds from the repair reserve passed. 1,648 to 408.
In the board of education race, John DiFrisco (1,388) and Christine Aguilar (1,376) won board seats. Incumbent board Vice President Anthony Bulzomi (990) lost his seat.
Westbury School District
Voters passed Proposition 1 (the 2020-21 budget) by 1,356 to 662.
In the board of education race to fill two seats, incumbents Robin L. Bolling (1,282) and Rodney A. Caines (1,216) beat out Karin B. Campbell (592) and Sherley Cadet (503).
Farmingdale School District
Proposed Budget Passed: $173,076,607
Yes: 4,591 No: 2,873
Proposition No. 2:
Authorization to expend $5,000,000 from the Building and Facilities Capital Reserve Fund for bathroom renovations at various schools – Passes
Yes: 5,307 No: 2,144
Proposition No. 3:
Authorization to expend $350,000 from the Building and Facilities Capital Reserve Fund for energy performance contract improvements – Passes
Yes: 5,289 No: 2,159
The Farmingdale Youth Council Budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year was also approved.
Yes 4,818 No: 2.596
Ralph Vincent Morales (5,812) and Arlene Soete (5,700) were reelected to their seats for a three-year term. Laurie Rozakis (6,357) was also re-elected to the library board.