Hicksville Robotics Clubs Doing Their Part During Pandemic

Created and donated 600 PPEs and 953 snack bags

Members of Hicksville Middle School and Hicksville High School robotics clubs, under the direction of adviser Catherine Temps, and with support from the Hicksville JBirds Team 1468 Booster Club, used their drive and determination to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using their own devices, students from both school clubs (including former club members and former students) produced personal protective equipment and assembled snack bags. To date, the clubs together created 600 face shields and assembled 953 snack bags, which they have delivered to 15 nursing homes, hospitals, fire rescue units and food pantries throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties. Students created face shields using their own 3D printers and a shared file. The Booster Club collected funds to purchase the contents of the snack bags.

Hicksville Middle School’s robotics teams–the Meteorites, Meteorites Squared and Meteorites Cubed-wrote approximately 150 notes of appreciation to essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic. These notes were placed in every snack bag.

Kudos to current robotics team members Aniket Sonika, Sam Zhen and Sean Zhen, who came together to create the face shields. Former robotics team members Justin Hisgen and Steve Kelly, and Tyler Castagliola, a current Hicksville High School student, also created face shields. Special thanks to Paul Posner and Lisa Weyde from Massapequa for providing the clear plastic for the face shields.

Thank you to Alexander Diaz, Felix Diaz, Kevin Diaz, Bryan Eichenauer, Jenn Eichenauer, Jessie Kohli, Rohan Manjrekar, George Palermo, Sam Zhen and Sean Zhen for assembling the snack bags.

Temps made most of the deliveries of equipment and snack bags, with some help from Hicksville High School teachers Dena Civello and Alison Hagedorn.

Many thanks again to all of the students and adults who participated in this amazing collaboration of selflessness.

(Submitted by the Hicksville Public School District)