Robbery Arrest

The Eighth Squad reports the arrest of two males from Hicksville for a robbery that occurred on Friday, June 26, at 6:05 p.m. in Hicksville.



According to detectives, two male victims, 19 and 20, were in front of 151 Levittown Pkwy. when they were approached by two male subjects that were known to them. The two male subjects began threatening the victims. The threats escalated and both subjects began punching and kicking the victims. During the scuffle a victim’s cell phone fell on the ground. One of the subjects picked up the phone and fled northbound towards Blueberry Lane. The other subject entered the Long Island Deli and threatened an employee if he told the police what happened before fleeing towards Blueberry Lane as well.

Officers responded and after an investigation they located the defendants Jonathan Ramirez and Nikolaos Safetis and placed them into custody without further incident. Both victims suffered significant pain to their heads and face but refused medical attention.

The 22-year-old Ramirez has been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and third-degree coercion. The 21-year-old Safetis has been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and petit larceny. They were both arraigned on Saturday, June 27, in Mineola.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department