The Second Squad is investigating a serious vehicular accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on June 22, at 9:03 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a 51-year-old male was driving a 2016 Ford van west on West Old Country Road that struck a 62-year-old male crossing from south to north in the vicinity of Newbridge Road. Second Precinct police assisted in treating the victim for head trauma with members of the Hicksville Fire Department. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is ongoing.