Hicksville Senior Named Coca-Cola Scholar

A primary component behind someone being named a Coca-Cola Scholar is that said person is being considered a powerful force for positive change in the world. So it goes for Hicksville High School senior Alaha Nasari, who was one of 150 selected high school leaders from 93,075 applicants chosen to not only be named a scholar, but receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

The award rewards those who exemplify superior leadership, service and academics, something Nasari displayed thanks to her passion for history and science. Last year, she co-founded a program that allowed younger children interested in science the opportunity to be introduced to different disciplines and get some hands-on experience at the same time.

“I think what set me apart from the tens of thousands of other applicants is the science education program, Inspire Science in Youth, I founded for elementary school students in Hicksville,” said Nasari “I had a strong foundation in the sciences and was excited to share my knowledge with the younger generation.”

The second-oldest of five siblings, Nasari and her family moved to Hicksville from Flushing when she was 12 years old. Not unlike many teens forced to adapt to such a new environment, the transition wasn’t easy. But over time, the Queens transplant not only adapted, but thrived in her new environment.

“I guess like every kid that moves to a new community or neighborhood, it’s a little difficult because a lot of the students had grown up with each other since elementary school,” she said, recalling her early life. “At the time when I first moved here, I was really shy. It was difficult making friends and finding my place. Also, it was very different. When I lived in Queens, they didn’t really have after-school clubs or clubs. Here there were so many different things. Just coming in during my first year in middle school, I just wasn’t aware of the different opportunities I had here. But I’ve really grown to love Hicksville, my high school and the people in my graduating class. I’ve personally grown as an individual. I’m not as shy anymore and I’ve learned to become a leader in my own school among my peers and share my thoughts and opinions. I’m definitely going to miss Hicksville. It’ll always be my home and I know I’ll definitely come back to visit.”

In the fall, Nasari will be headed off to Harvard University, where she plans to major in history and science with the goal to wind up with a career in medicine. And while the financial boost afforded by the award can’t be overstated, Nasari acknowledges the fellowship that comes with being named to such an elite group.

“Without question, this scholarship will relieve the financial stress that my family might experience when paying for my college education,” Nasari said. “More importantly, becoming a Coke Scholar has introduced me to another family I never knew I needed until now. The current pandemic may have prevented us from meeting in person, but our Coke family is still bound by strong connections.”