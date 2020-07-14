Registration Kicks Off For 2020 Men’s Summer Softball Night League

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Tom Hand recently announced that registration is currently ongoing for the town’s Men’s Summer Softball Night League, with games scheduled to begin in August 2020. Games will be held at four parks throughout the town with a season consisting of 20 regular season games, with two games played per night, once a week. Residents and nonresidents alike are welcome to sign up for the softball league.

“The town’s Men’s Summer Softball Night League is a fun and competitive softball league that provides a great opportunity for both residents and non-residents to enjoy their love of the game, and appreciate some of our wonderful town parks and facilities,” Hand said. “So get your team together, and take advantage of one of the town’s most popular programs.”

Games will begin in August 2020 and will be held at four different locations:

Theodore Roosevelt Park , located on West Avenue in Oyster Bay

, located on West Avenue in Oyster Bay John J. Burns Park , located at 4990 Merrick Rd. in Massapequa

, located at 4990 Merrick Rd. in Massapequa Ellsworth Allen Park , located at 45 Motor Ave. in Farmingdale

, located at 45 Motor Ave. in Farmingdale Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, located at 175 Washington Ave. in Plainview

Registration is currently ongoing but will close on Friday, July 17. The Men’s Summer Softball Night League features 20 regular season games (two games per night once a week), with a fee for registration of $700 per team. Only a check or money order will be accepted, made payable to “Town of Oyster Bay.”

Teams interested in more information or looking to receive a registration packet should contact the Town of Oyster Bay’s Parks Department, Recreation Division, at 516-797-4125, ext. 4

Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay