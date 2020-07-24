Sons And Daughters Of Italy Awards Scholarship

The Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253, the Hicksville chapter of the Order of the Sons of Italy in America, recently presented Hicksville High School graduate Ariana Taboada with the Dante Award Scholarship for her hard work in Italian studies.

Dante Award Scholarship winner Ariana Taboada (center) with her father Efrain (left) and mother Magali
(Photo courtesy of the Order Sons and
Daughters of Italy Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253)


The lodge’s missions include encouraging the study of Italian language and culture in American schools and universities; preserving Italian American traditions, culture, history and heritage; and promoting closer cultural relations between the United States and Italy. To that end, Taboada happily accepted the award with her parents Efrain and Magali Taboada present.

Hicksville News Staff
Hicksville News has served the community of Hicksville since 1986, acting as a trusted source for local news and community events.

