Sons And Daughters Of Italy Awards Scholarship

The Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253, the Hicksville chapter of the Order of the Sons of Italy in America, recently presented Hicksville High School graduate Ariana Taboada with the Dante Award Scholarship for her hard work in Italian studies.



The lodge’s missions include encouraging the study of Italian language and culture in American schools and universities; preserving Italian American traditions, culture, history and heritage; and promoting closer cultural relations between the United States and Italy. To that end, Taboada happily accepted the award with her parents Efrain and Magali Taboada present.