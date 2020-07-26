Outgoing Rotary Club President Honored

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently honored Mukesh Modi, outgoing President of the Rotary Club of Hicksville South, for his service to his community while serving in this role for the past year.

From left: outgoing Rotary Club of South Hicksville president Mukesh Modi and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino
(Photo courtesy of the Town of Oyster Bay)

Under Modi’s leadership, the Rotary Club of Hicksville South has become a powerful force in promoting a high quality of life for businesses and residents alike. Saladino commended Modi on his dedicated service as Rotary Club of Hicksville South President and for his extensive contributions towards the betterment of his community.

