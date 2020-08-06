Elder Scam Artist Busted

Major Case Bureau detectives report the arrest of a Manhattan man for an incident involving an elderly scam that occurred on Wednesday, July 22, at 2:49 p.m. in Farmingdale.

According to Fraud and Forgery detectives, a 95-year-old female victim received a phone call on July 20, from an individual claiming to be her grandson who stated he had been arrested. The victim was then informed that someone would be sent to pick up $8,500 needed for his bail. When the unknown male arrived, the victim handed over an envelope containing $8,500. The victim was contacted via telephone again on July 21 twice and was informed that more funds were needed. On two separate occasions that day, an unknown male subject arrived to pick up an envelope containing $12,000 and another envelope of $20,000. The victim called police to file a report when she realized she was the victim of an elder scam.

On July 22, the victim was contacted by an unknown subject stating an additional $14,000 was needed. A subsequent investigation ensued and detectives coordinated a controlled delivery of the funds. When 27-year-old Misael Romero arrived to pick up the money, he was placed under arrest by detectives without incident. Romero is charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. He was arraigned on July 23 in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department