Burglary Arrest

The Eighth Squad reports the arrest of two individuals for burglary that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 4:40 a.m. in Hicksville.



According to detectives, units responded to an alarm at Hicksville High School, located at 180 Division Ave. Upon arrival, units were informed by security that two individuals had entered the school through a window and caused damage in multiple classrooms. The subjects, 34-year-old Khan Malik and 28-year-old Nimra Khawaja of Hicksville, were located on the third floor and placed under arrest without incident.

Both defendants are charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. They were be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 3, in Mineola.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department