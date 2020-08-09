Attempted Robbery

The Eighth Squad is investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, July 25, at 12:45 a.m. in Hicksville. According to detectives, a 48-year-old female victim exited her vehicle parked on Grand Avenue, when she was approached by a male subject who displayed a black handgun and demanded money.

The victim immediately began yelling for help and the subject fled the scene heading westbound on Fourth Street. No injuries were reported. The subject is described as 5’5” tall male with a thin build and tan skin. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black face mask and glasses. Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department