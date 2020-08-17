Hicksville Public School Reopening Parent Commitment Form

All public schools in New York State were ordered to reopen this fall by Governor Andrew Cuomo during the much-anticipated school reopening press conference held on Aug. 7. “We have the best infection situation in the country,” Cuomo explained. “All school districts can reopen in September.”

In order for the district to adequately plan for the reopening of our schools, all parents are requested to complete a Parent Commitment Form by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, for each K-12 child attending school. Parents can visit www.hicksvillepublicschools.org to fill out the survey that is posted to the school district website.

To assist parents in their decision-making, the district will hold four additional Community Forums on:

Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.: Emphasis on Middle School and High School

Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.: Emphasis on Elementary

Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m.: Presented in Spanish only

Monday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m.: Special Education only

If they have not already done so, the district strongly encourages parents to www.hicksvillepublicschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_136676/File/District/Reopening%20Schools/Hicksville%20Reopening%20Plan%207%2031%202020%20FINAL%20(1).pdf and read through the Hicksville Public School’s Reopening Plan now posted on the website:

