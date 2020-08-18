20,000 Baby Oysters Enter Oyster Bay On National Oyster Day

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilwoman Vicki Walsh, Town Clerk Richard LaMarca and Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato celebrated National Oyster Day in Oyster Bay Harbor by transferring more than 20,000 oyster seedlings from the town’s shellfish hatchery into the Floating UPwelling SYstem (FLUPSY) located at Theodore Roosevelt Park Marina.



The town’s hatchery, opened last fall, was launched with the goal of populating Oyster Bay Harbor with two million additional clams and oysters. These efforts generate economic benefits for the shellfish industry and environmental benefits that include improved water quality as each shellfish filters gallons of water per day.

“Oyster Bay Harbor has long been considered one of the crown jewels of Oyster Bay, and we’ve done more than ever before to improve its water quality,” Saladino said. “From our rigorous seeding program to the great work being done at our new shellfish hatchery, we are continuing to improve the water quality in our bay while delivering economic benefits to the shellfish industry.”

The town and local baymen’s association currently maintain a FLUPSY in the harbor to grow clams and established “grow-out” areas to allow the clams to mature prior to final seeding. Additionally, the Town of Oyster Bay purchases two million seed clams annually for placement in the bay. Once successful, the town will expand its clam and oyster seeding operation from the hatchery to the south shore where the town already works in partnership with other municipalities, the DEC, Cornell Cooperative, Stony Brook University and the New York Department of State to improve water quality in the Great South Bay.

“The environmental initiatives we take on today will preserve the quality, resiliency, and natural beauty of our local waterways for generations to come,” Imbroto said. “Protecting our natural assets is a top priority and by restoring and reseeding our shellfish populations, we not only strengthen the local economy, but also ensure we are working to keep our waters clean.”

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay