Hicksville Project Wins SmartGrowth Award

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and representatives from G2D Development Group recently accepted the SmartGrowth Award from Vision Long Island to honor the recently opened ‘Work Smart’ office-sharing space and transit-oriented development that was opened in Hicksville adjacent to the Long Island Rail Road.



This development, which signaled the beginning of a major renaissance for Hicksville’s downtown area, transformed a formerly vacant commercial space into a transit-oriented development that offered both new housing opportunities and an office-sharing concept dubbed ‘Work Smart.’

Saladino accepted the SmartGrowth award and thanked G2D Group for investing in downtown Hicksville and Executive Director of Vision Long Island Eric Alexander for the leadership in helping advance smart growth initiatives that will benefit current and future generations.