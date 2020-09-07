Heroic Briefs

Michael Ippolito | Lauren Creighton, NYPD, Queens Precinct 111

On Dec. 27, 2019, saved the life of a 13-month-old infant who was unresponsive and had stopped breathing while his mom was driving on the Cross Island Parkway. Ippolito administered air to the infant while Creighton coordinated emergency personnel. The infant regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital and made a full recovery. The officers were nominated for the NYPD Cop of the Year Award.

Keith Owens, Nassau County Police Department Sixth Precinct

On July 25, 2020, the five-year veteran responded to an active shooter at Americana Manhasset. Owens chased after the subject and ultimately apprehended him. Other officers discovered six spent .380 shell casings and a car that had been struck by two bullets. The gun involved in the shooting and traceable to the perpetrator was found in the area.

Christopher Jablonski, Suffolk County Police Department

On March 25, 2020, he received a report that someone was drowning in the vicinity of the Cold Spring Harbor boat ramp. Jablonski estimated that the victim was at least 150 yards from shore. He found a small boat and rowed out, using his hands as paddles. Jablonski jumped into the water and towed the victim until rescue personnel on shore were able to throw a rescue line once the two were within 40-50 feet of the shoreline. The victim was transported to a local hospital where his core temperature was below the threshold for hypothermia. Named Suffolk County Cop of the Month for June 2020.

Darren Pittman, Glen Cove Police Department

On Nov. 9, 2019, at 4:20 a.m., received a distressing text from an off-duty Nassau County police officer who lives in Glen Cove. After speaking on the phone with his colleague, Pittman grew alarmed and called the Glen Cove Police Department for backup and proceeded to the officer’s home in his private vehicle. The Nassau officer was sitting in a vehicle with his off-duty handgun in his hand and his duty weapon on the front seat. When Pittman realized that the officer was ready to take his life, he lunged for the gun and wrestled it away. The officer was subdued by the responding officers and taken to the hospital for evaluation and is currently receiving treatment and intervention from his command.