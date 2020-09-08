Hicksville Public Schools Welcome 13 New Teachers

The Hicksville School District welcomed 13 new teachers during an orientation on Sept. 2. The new educators gathered at Hicksville High School where Superintendent Marianne Litzman and Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Rosemarie Coletti spoke about what to expect for the upcoming year.

Congratulations and welcome to the following new teachers:

• Tara Baron, Bilingual Guidance at the High School

• Chelsea Quaranta, Special Education at the High School

• Karen Gomez, Bilingual Social Worker at the Middle and High School

• Diane Guaman, Bilingual Grade 2 at Old Country Road Elementary

• Christina Pietras, Librarian at Woodland Elementary

• Rachel Tallon, Special Education at Woodland Elementary

• Justine Lebedz, Elementary Foreign Language

• Naomi Marmol, Music at Fork Lane Elementary

• Jaclyn Savraal, Special Education at Lee Avenue Elementary

• Danielle Donnelly, Music at the Middle School and Dutch Lane Elementary

• Alisha Seickel, Special Education at East Street Elementary

• Kevin Vandermark, Physical Education at East Street and Woodland Elementary

• Madison Cascio, First Grade at Burns Avenue Elementary.

New teacher orientation continued on Thursday, Sept. 3.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District